251 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,973 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 26, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4,773 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,200 are receiving outpatient treatment.

251 patients are in critical condition, 48 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 735 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 150,951.