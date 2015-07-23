2570 real estate objects worth KZT 12.2 billion legalized in Astana
According to the Department of Finance, Astana, "Almaty" district registered 1287 applications, including 1227 - residential buildings, 2109 - non-residential facilities, 246 - commercial sites, 5 applications were received for legalization of the shares in legal entities. "Yesil" district registered 461 applications including 470 - residential buildings, 838 - non-residential facilities, and 16 - commercial areas. "Saryarka" district recorder 1 078 applications including 1885 - residential, 1068 - non-residential facilities, as well as 205 - commercial facilities. As of July 21 the current year the commission considered 1105 applications, legalized 2570 facilities totaling 12, 2 billion tenge. Among the properties - 1316 - residential buildings, 1249 - non-residential facilities, 78 - commercial areas, and 5 - shares in legal entities. Recall, the legalization of property will run until 31 December 2015.