259 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –259 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,886 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 4. 5,799 patients are staying at hospitals, 22,087 are receiving outpatient treatment.

259 patients are in critical condition, 57 are in extremely severe condition and 53 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,280 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 191,639 since the start of the pandemic.