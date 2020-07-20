  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    25yo killed in car accident in Aktobe

    21:38, 20 July 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A traffic accident has taken place today in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s Police Department.

    A 37-year-old driver of a Volvo car drove into the oncoming lane and head collided with a Toyota Camry car. As a result of the accident, a 25-year-old driver of Toyota Camry died in an ambulance. The 27-year-old passenger of Toyota was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the emergency hospital. Investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Aktobe region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!