25yo knocks down three teenagers to death in S Kazakhstan

A 25-year-old man driving Audi-B4 car has struck and killed three teenagers in South Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the regional court, the incident occurred June 28 at about 11.20 a.m. The driver, resident of Birliksky rural district, was driving Audi-B4 car without a license. The young man lost steering control and drove into the oncoming lane where he knocked down three teenagers. As a result of the accident the minors have died at the scene of the tragedy. The driver of Audi-B4 vehicle is arrested.