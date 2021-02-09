26,380 people treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26,380 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

As of February 9, 2021 36,380 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. Of those, 5,560 are being treated as in-patients and 20,820 as out-patients. There are also 261 severe patients, 50 critical patients, and 41 patients on lung ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 918 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.