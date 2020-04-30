26 evacuated due to apartment fire in Karaganda city

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out in one of the residential complexes in Karaganda city on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

The fire was reported at 5:23 am Karaganda time on Thursday morning. The apartment on the first floor of the residential complex caught fire.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated 26 people, including 12 children, from the residential complex. It took them more than half an hour to put out the blaze that engulfed an area of 25 square meters.

After the blaze was contained, the firefighters suggested determined that careless handling of fire caused the fire in the apartment.