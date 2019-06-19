26 injured after M6.7 quake in northwestern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM At least 26 people were injured, including one seriously, after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Japan's northwestern region late Tuesday, causing landslides and power outages in some areas and prompting thousands of people to evacuate from their homes.

Seventeen people were injured in Yamagata Prefecture, four each in Niigata and Miyagi prefectures, and one in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to a Kyodo News tally on Wednesday. There were no reports of people missing, Kyodo News reports.



Most of the evacuees had returned home by Wednesday morning, and many residents were busy cleaning up their houses and neighborhoods during cold rain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of potential collapses of buildings and more landslides as quakes of similar intensity could hit Yamagata and Niigata prefectures over the following week, with heavy rain expected in the areas on Wednesday night possibly loosening soil.

A man in his 30s in Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, fell down and broke a bone, according to local officials.



The earthquake occurred around 10:22 p.m. at a depth of about 14 kilometers, with its epicenter located off Yamagata in the Sea of Japan, according to the meteorological agency. A tsunami warning was issued but lifted hours later.



The quake registered upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Murakami in Niigata. A 10-centimeter tsunami was observed in the city of Niigata with smaller ones in other locations including Sakata and Wajima.



