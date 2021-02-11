260 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,272 people are receiving coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 25,272 COVID-19 patients, 5,318 are being treated in hospitals and 19,954 at home. 260 COVID-19 patients are said to be in severe condition and 48 in critical. Lung ventilators are connected to 46 patients.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,007 daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 1,530 people have defeated the disease in the country over the past day.