NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 27,028 people continue to be treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 27,028 COVID-19 patients, 5,804 are being treated as in-patients and 21,224 as out-patients. Those also include 268 severe patients, 49 critical patients, and 42 patients on lung ventilators.