26th People's Assembly of Kazakhstan sesion starts its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XXVI session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has started its work today at the Peace and Accord Palace in Astana.

Five social initiatives - platform of the social unity society is on its agenda.



Above 1,500 people are taking part in the session, including members and veterans of the Assembly from all corners of the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural societies, Parliament deputies, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious societies, NGOs, diplomatic missions of foreign countries, mass media.



A concert is to end the session.



