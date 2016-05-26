26yo detained in Aktobe after false bomb threat

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe police has detained a 26-year-old man for false bomb threat that caused 100 people to be evacuated, reported the press service of the city's Internal Affairs Dept.

The incident occurred on 23 May and affected an apartment building on Kunayev Street.

As usual a bomb was not found. During search operations a 26 year-old resident of the city was detained and put into a temporary detention center.

Police said that the man could face a prison sentence up to six years and will also have to cover the financial costs of the security operation.