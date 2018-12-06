27,998 infants welcomed into world in Astana since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year 27,988 infants were born in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana.

As statistics reads, the most popular baby names are Alikhan and Medina. 289 boys were named Alikhan and 387 newborn girls were given the name Medina.



Amir, Ali, Aisultan, Arlan, Alan, Sanzhar, Aldiyar, Yerassyl and Mansur join the top 10 popular boys' names. The most popular girls' names are Aizere, Ailin, Amina, Aysha, Rayana, Ayala, Safia and Aisha.