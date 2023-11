27 flights delayed at Almaty International Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 27 flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the airport's press service.

The flights linking Almaty with Dubai, New Delhi, Kyzylorda, Astana, Aktau, Shymkent, Uralsk, Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Moscow, Kiev, Istanbul, Saint Petersburg, and Samara were delayed.



There was no immediate word on the canceled flights.