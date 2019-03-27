27 investment projects implemented in Kazakhstan in 2018

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With the support of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC, 27 investment projects with the participation of foreign capital worth US$ 3.1 billion were implemented in Kazakhstan in 2018. As a result of it about 6 000 jobs had been created, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

Currently, there are 157 projects with the participation of foreign investors from 26 countries totaling about US$ 40 billion in the monitoring system of Kazakh Invest. Implementation of these projects may create about 45 000 jobs.

In a regional breakdown, the largest number of projects falls on Almaty region - 27 projects worth US$ 4.1 billion. The top five also includes Karaganda region - 15 projects worth US$ 2.1 billion; Nur-Sultan city - 12 projects worth US$ 4.1 billion; Kostanay region - 12 projects worth US$ 2.2 billion and Aktobe region - 10 projects worth US$ 1 billion.

There is also a separate list of investors underway, negotiations with them have begun on 180 projects. In 2019, it is planned to ensure the commissioning of 27 projects and attract up to 100 new investors.