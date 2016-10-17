27 killed in bus collision in southern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least 27 people were killed and 70 injured when two buses collided head-on in southern Pakistan Monday morning, a police official said, Kyodo reports.

The accident took place in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab Province, according to the city's police spokesman, Arshad Nawaz. The city lies around 510 kilometers northeast of Karachi, close to the border with India.



According to officials, the accident happened because of rash driving and was so severe that the victims had to be cut free from the wreckage.



Source: Kyodo