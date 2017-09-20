27-year-old Kazakhstani hiker dies in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The body of a 27-year-old Metkhat Abenov from Kazakhstan has been found after he failed to return from his hike in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, Globalnews.ca reports.

It is reported that Metkhat went for a hike on a trail near the Iceberg Lake on Rainbow mountain in Whistler, British Columbia but ended up separating from his companion and failed to return at the expected time.



According to Kazakhstanis living in British Columbia, Metkhat received a scholarship to study at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and worked for Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

A gofundme page has been established to raise funds for Metkhat's family to assist with transporting his body from Canada to Kazakhstan.