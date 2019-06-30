270 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM - Humanitarian aid deliveries to Arys town, Turkestan region, reached 270 tons, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

"The volume of humanitarian aid being delivered to the town of Arys from various regions is increasing day after day. As of today, 269 tons of food, clothing, and personal-care products have been delivered to the warehouses. 198 tons have already been distributed to the residents," the press service of the regional administration says.

According to the local government authority, Arys residents will receive today 70 tons of humanitarian aid. In addition, 10 more trucks from other regions are on the way to Arys.



It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.

