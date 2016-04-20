278 orphans provided with housing in Mangistau region in 10 years

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Provision of orphaned children with housing was in spotlight of the press conference held by the Mangistau regional administration today.

According to Governor of the region Alik Aidarbayev, 278 orphans have been provided with housing in a ten-year period. “More than one hundred of them have been granted flats in the past two years. 135 orphanage leavers are on a waiting list for housing now. Half of them will be housed this year,” noted Aidarbayev.

Besides, the region’s authorities plan to house 70 more former orphanage leavers.