    27yo man dies in road accident on Astana - Petropavlovsk highway

    10:10, 12 August 2015
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The traffic accident took place at 77 km of Astana - Petropavlovsk highway.

    According to the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Akmola region, the tragedy occurred at 12 pm in Shortandy district. Paramedics and rescues, who arrived at the scene, recovered the dead body of 27-year-old I.Ismagilov from "Hyundai-Solaris" car. The circumstances and causes of the road accidents are to be established.

