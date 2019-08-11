28 dead after Typhoon Lekima lands in east China

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - A total of 28 people died and 20 remain missing in east China's Zhejiang Province after typhoon Lekima made landfall in the province on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday morning, Xinhua reports.

Nearly 1.08 million people have been evacuated to safe places, and closeto 5 million people in Zhejiang were affected, said the provincial floodcontrol headquarters.

The typhoon landed around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Zhejiang, bringing heavyrainstorms and triggering flash floods. In Yongjia County, torrential downpourscaused a landslide that blocked rivers. The barrier lake bursted and floodedpeople away.

Lekima is expected to churn up the east coast towards Shandong Provinceon Sunday.