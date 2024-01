ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 28 people were evacuated when fire started at the Ak Zhaiyk Hotel in Atyrau on Wednesday late evening, Kazinform reports.

The fire reportedly started at 9:40 p.m. local time. The fire that broke out at a café on the first floor, quickly engulfed 200 square meters of the hotel on the second floor.



40 firefighters were summoned to the scene.



There was no immediate word on casualties and injures.