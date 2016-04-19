28 evacuated due to fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 28 people were evacuated from a high-rise building in Semey, East-Kazakhstan region.

A building №1 on Ryskulov Street caught fire April 18 at 4 pm. Within minutes, the fire damaged the plastic construction of balcony and partially spilled over to a room of the apartment.

Upon arrival fire fighters have evacuated from the burning building 28 people including 6 children.

The fire was eliminated in an hour. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is to be established.