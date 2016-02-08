2800 news jobs to be created in Taldykorgan this year

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 2800 new jobs will be created in Taldykorgan this year, Mayor of the city Bagdat Karasayev told at the meeting the people of the region.

"2765 jobs were created in 2015, which is a 19.8% increase compared to 2014. This year, we plan to create 2800 new jobs within existing state and sectoral programs," B. Karasayev said.

619 people are embraced within the framework of the Business Road Map-2020 and state support measures.

The level of employment of people who applied to the employment bodies is 83.8%.