288 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,710 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

22,710 COVID-19 patients include 5,132 in-patients and 17,578 out-patients. 288 are severe patients, 49 are critical patients, and 41 are patients on life support.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 645 cases of and 752 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day. The country has also reported 38 daily cases of and one death from COVID-19-like pneumonia.