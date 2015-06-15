  • kz
    28yo hangs himself in Mangystau rgn

    10:39, 15 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A few days ago a body of a young man was found hanged in Zhanaozen town, Mangystau region.

    According to preliminary data, the man has committed suicide. The tragic incident occurred in one of the apartments in a high-storey house of the 4 district. The 28-year-old man hang himself via a rope tied to a chandelier. No suicide note was found. Police reported that the self-murderer did not work and was not involved in criminal and/or administrative liability. The cause of the action is unknown.

