    29 January Astana to hold XVII congress of Nur Otan

    21:13, 22 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the charter of Nur Otan party on January 21 the current year the Party's Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on convening an extraordinary seventeenth party congress in Astana.

    The head office and branches of the party were ordered to take all necessary arrangements for the congress, the press service of Nur Otan reports.
    It is expected that the congress will adopt a new electoral program and approve the party list for Majilis elections.

