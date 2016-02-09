29 thousand people employed within KazAgro programs in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 29 thousand people were employed within the implementation of the programs initiated by KazAgro Holding in 2015, Chairperson of the Board of "KazAgro" JSC Nurlybek Malelov informed at the CCS press conference.

"The share of the Holding in the credit portfolio of the agro-industrial complex made 43% in 2015. 49 thousand borrowers are the clients of the Holding now. The share of small and medium-sized business in the total volume of credit provision of the Holding is 88%. Every second ton of wheat in Kazakhstan is grown with the use of financing of the Holding," N. Malelov said.

