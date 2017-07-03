290 climbers conquer Nursultan peak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the annual mass ascent to the Nursultan peak was dedicated to the Capital Day, which is marked on July 6, Almaty information and sports hub reports.

The mass ascent was held in the framework of the "Sportyk Almaty" program. More than 5,000 people, including foreigners registered for the event. Among those wishing to conquer the 4,376 meters peak were teenagers and adults.

Of all participants, only 290 reached the top. Skyrunners Malik Abdu-Aset (1 hour 55 minutes) and Aizhan Zhombaty (2 hours and 27 minutes) became the absolute winners of the ascent.

The annual "Shymbulak Nursultan peak 2017" mass ascent aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle and active leisure.

The ever-white Nursultan peak is the highest and one of the most beautiful peaks of Kazakhstan, visible from almost anywhere in Almaty.










