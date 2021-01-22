291 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,469 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 22, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

6,791 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,678 are receiving outpatient treatment.

291 patients are in critical condition, 50 are in extremely severe condition and 39 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 1,430 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 173,842.