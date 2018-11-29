2M graduates to enter Kazakhstan’s job market in next 7 years, says PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the next 7 years, nearly 2 million college and university graduates will enter the national labor market, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has revealed today at "The Future of the Labor Market: New Opportunities" Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We expect that about 2 million graduates of colleges and universities will enter the national labor market within the next seven years, and we need to provide all of them with high-quality jobs," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

In this regard, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working to create around 1 million jobs by 2025.



"To this end, we have introduced project management and are generating jobs not only in primary industries but also at the junction of industrial automation and digitalization, introducing Industry 4.0 elements, creating new promising industries and the service economy," Sagintayev added.

The Head of Government underlined that the rapid development of technology digitalization, such as Industry 4.0, big data, artificial intelligence, and robotics, is now changing the structure of jobs.

"According to experts, 140 million jobs, about 4 percent, may disappear by 2025. At the same time, 80-90 percent, or about 3 billion jobs, will get more complex," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The Prime Minister also noted that technology and innovation lead to the emergence of new professions, new industries, and, therefore, to the creation of new jobs.

"According to projections, new professions will account for around 10 percent of jobs in the world labor market. They will appear at the junction of traditional industries and innovations. Kazakhstan is actively shaping its policy to control the changes and does its best to work in proactive mode," Bakytzhan Sagintayev concluded.