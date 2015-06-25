2nd Congress of Hepatologists opens in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The 2nd Congress of Hepatologists has kicked off in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

The two-day event brought together over 200 experts from Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Germany, Israel and Bulgaria. Day 1 was mainly dedicated to the problems of transplantology and the work of hepatologists, infectiologists, etc. At the plenary session, chief hepatologist of Kazakhstan Kulpash Kaliaskarova took the floor and briefed the participants on the current problems in domestic hepatology. It was suggested opening a kidney transplantation center in the region. Two master classes by Kazakhstani and British specialists will wrap up the congress tomorrow.