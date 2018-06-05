2nd issue of Diplomatic Herald published in lead-up to Astana's 20th anniversary

ASTANA, June 4, 2018 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the second issue of the Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan journal in the lead-up to the "Astana: The City of Peace" International Conference and the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA press service.

"Astana, the brainchild of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, became a symbol of a rising modern Kazakhstan," Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said in his introductory article 'Astana in Global Diplomacy'. The Foreign Minister believes that the capital of Kazakhstan "has gained a special image in the international arena thanks to its balanced and peaceful diplomacy, as well as the ambitious initiatives of the country's leadership".



The second issue of the journal focuses on a new stage in strengthening cooperation and trust between the countries of Central Asia, as well as the role of the region in international relations, including participation in major economic projects, such as the Belt and Road initiative.



The Herald presents a new section - Economic Diplomacy. This direction remains invariably in focus for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in light of the President's addresses and other strategic documents of Kazakhstan.



Thecurrent issue also covers the results of the President's official visit to the UAE, the concept and prospects of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), an analysis of the EBRD's activities in Kazakhstan, and other interesting international topics.



The authors of the articles in the current issue include AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, the EBRD Director, Head for Kazakhstan, Agris Preimanis, Ambassador to Singapore Usen Suleimen, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Serzhan Abdykarimov, Ambassador at Large of theKazakh Foreign Ministry, National Coordinator for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Activities Yerlan Alimbayev.



The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan is published in Kazakh (DiplomatiaZharshysy), Russian (Vestnik Diplomatii) and English languages.

The electronic version of the magazine is available online - http://mfa.gov.kz/ru/content/Journal