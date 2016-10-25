2nd meeting of Astana Club to be held in November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second meeting of the Astana Club that is set to bring together 55 world's leading experts from 20 countries will take place in the Kazakh capital on November 14-16.

Participants will seek solutions to the most pressing problems that affect the global policy and economy nowadays.



The International Economy and Policy Institute of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation will prepare an analytical report reflecting key directions and trends of development and interests of key players in Eurasia.



Participants are expected to meet with Kazakhstani government officials and businessmen.



Discussions will be held in the Chatham House format in English, Russian and Chinese.



The Astana Club is the international discussion platform created by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation in partnership with the China Institute of International Studies, the German Council on Foreign Relations, the Russian International Affairs Council and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.



The first meeting of the Astana Club was held in November 2015 with the participation of 47 experts from 15 countries of the world. Participants of the first meeting focused on key aspects of Eurasia's geoeconomics, interests of global and regional players, economic challenges and opportunities.