  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2nd-seed Putintseva stunned in Nurnberg

    18:19, 26 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinal match of the 2017 Nurnberg Versicherungs Cup in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 22-year-old Putintseva seeded 2nd at the tournament was toppled by Sorana Cirstea from Romania in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 4-6.

    The tennis players spent almost three hours on court.

    On her way to the quarterfinal the Kazakhstani edged out Julia Glushko from Israel and Yanina Wickmayer from Germany.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!