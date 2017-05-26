2nd-seed Putintseva stunned in Nurnberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinal match of the 2017 Nurnberg Versicherungs Cup in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Putintseva seeded 2nd at the tournament was toppled by Sorana Cirstea from Romania in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 4-6.



The tennis players spent almost three hours on court.



On her way to the quarterfinal the Kazakhstani edged out Julia Glushko from Israel and Yanina Wickmayer from Germany.