  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2nd stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in E Kazakhstan

    16:08, 05 March 2021
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 6,700 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrived in East Kazakhstan as the 2nd stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicked there off.

    As earlier reported, COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Kazakhstan on February 1. 1,300 medical workers working in the frontline were vaccinated first. Revaccination started on February 22 as the Sputnik V vaccine is a two dose vaccine. Today, March 5, the region started the 2nd stage of vaccination against coronavirus. Teachers and policemen are the next to get COVID-19 jabs.

    The vaccine was distributed among 47 medical organizations of the region. There are vaccination rooms at each outpatient clinic. All those who got vaccinated should stay for 30 minutes at a special room.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!