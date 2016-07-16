2nd stage of Steppe Eagle-2016 Intl Exercise started in UK (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second stage of the Steppe Eagle - 2016 International Peacekeeping Exercise has kicked off at Stanford Training Area in Great Britain.

This year, the exercise brought together militaries from Great Britain, the U.S., Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan is represented there by KAZBRIG Peacekeeping Brigade involving 270 people.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, the objective of the second stage of the exercise is to work out all the aspects of peacekeeping operations, cargo convoying and activities at checkpoints.

The first stage of the exercisewas held in Kazakhstan at the Iliysky range.

Noteworthy to say that the Steppe Eagle drills is proved to be an efficient tool of development of Kazakhstan Armed Forces’ peacekeeping potential. Complementing the peacekeeping activity conducted at the Partnership for Peace training centre and within the bilateral military cooperation with the U.S., Great Britain, Turkey, Germany, France, the drill allows to significantly upgrade professionalism of Kazakhstani peacekeepers.

The Steppe Eagle exercises have been conducted since 2003 and hosts more than 1,500 troops as well as international military observers, representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and diplomatic corps members accredited in Kazakhstan. Militaries of the U.S., Great Britain, Afghanistan, France, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Tajikistan and Turkey have already participated in the exercise.



