2nd tour of IOI-2015 kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The second tour of XXVII International Olympiad for Informatics (IOI-2015) has kicked off in Almaty this morning. The Olympiad is held at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Guests of the Olympiad - leaders of the national teams will familiarize with Kazakhstan's national culture, traditions and customs at the Kazakh ethno-aul while students are busy solving the problems of the second tour. Later in the day participants will discuss the second tour results with the leaders. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.