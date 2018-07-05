2yo survives fall from fifth floor

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Last night a two-year-old toddler has fallen from the fifth-floor window in Rudny, Kostanay region. The child was straight away rushed to the intensive care unit with closed craniocerebral injury, iliac wing closed fracture, with back bruises and injuries, the internal affairs department reports.

The child was reportedly staying at home with his brother, aged 8. The toddler was playing when accidentally plunged nearly to his death from the high-rise window.