ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-year-old toddler fell through the frozen ice in Astana on Wednesday, April 18. The child was rushed to a hospital with hypothermia, the emergencies service department said.

As reported, the child was walking on the frozen Yessil River in Astana and fell through the ice into extremely cold water.



It is unclear why the two-year-old toddler was alone near the river and how the accident happened.