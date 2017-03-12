3.0 Modernization to improve Kazakhstanis' lives - SAME CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of Secretariat for the Advancement of Malaysian Entrepreneurs Neil Foo shared his view on the President's latest State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

"The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" programme outlining "from nation to nation" idea will help ensure improvement of quality of the population's life through the prism of five priority areas. The development of digital economy as a priority area is the most relevant approach both to expand the country's presence at the global market and to ensure rapid growth of the country's productivity," Neil Foo noted.