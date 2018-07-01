3,000 dombra players make music in unison in Turkestan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Many residents of Turkestan have celebrated a new holiday, National Dombra Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 3,000 dombra players popularized national art in front of the Mausoleum of Khawaja Ahmed Yasawi, the heart of Turkestan region, by performing kuis (musical instrumental compositions) by great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy, such as "Saryarka", "Balbyrauyn" and "Konillashar". Flashmobs pf dombra players took place in all districts and cities of the region.

The holiday began with an exhibition of artists and masters of applied art and was followed by a concert of the regional philharmonic orchestra of national instruments and the best instrumental performance contest.