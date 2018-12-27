3,000 houses to be built in N Kazakhstan villages

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Three thousand houses in rural areas of North Kazakhstan region will be built within three years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Next year, authorities will start implementing a three-year comprehensive plan for the region's socio-economic development which was drafted at the instruction of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. KZT 300 billion will be allocated in this regard.

According to Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, particular attention will be given to rural settlements. Next year, nearly 600 km of local roads will be repaired, and 4,000 computers will be purchased for North Kazakhstan schoolchildren. Besides, 94 villages will get water supply connections.

The governor added that in the year coming to an end, there were active construction operations in Petropavlovsk. Starting next year, a large construction project will commence in the villages. Within three years, 3,000 houses will be built for villagers. 600 houses will be constructed in 2019.

It was decided to construct houses in 302 settlements having high development potential.