3,000 Kazakhstanis head to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The departure of pilgrims from the Astana International Airport was held with the participation of the Chairman of the Spiritual Board of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Serikbay kazhy Oraz, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, Zaheer bin Mutish Al Anezi, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's City Hall.

According to the Spiritual Board's press service, the citizens of Kazakhstan headed directly to Jeddah and Medina not only from Astana but also from Almaty, Aktau, and Shymkent. The flight services are provided by Scat of Kazakhstan and flynas of Saudi Arabia. The flight time is 5 to 6 hours. All the Hajj quotas allocated by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been distributed.

"Before the departure, the Kazakhstani pilgrims have been vaccinated against meningitis. We performed a health check for everyone willing to go for the Hajj. In Saudi Arabia, the physicians provided by the Kazakh Ministry of Health will monitor health of our compatriots. The doctors will provide medical assistance round the clock at the healthcare center of the Hajj Mission of the Spiritual Board of the Muslims of Kazakhstan. There will also be an ambulance in the center. All pilgrims will be provided with domestic medicines. Our guides will also assist the pilgrims," said Supreme Mufti Serikbay kazhy Oraz.