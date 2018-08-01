3,000 Kazakhstanis to perform Hajj

ALMATY. KAZINFORM This year 3,000 Kazakhstanis will participate in the holy pilgrimage to the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.

The authorities of Saudi Arabia granted 3,000 Hajj quotas for Kazakhstan. 18 companies are licensed to arrange the pilgrim's visas and permissions. Among those who have already apllied are the nationals of Kazakhstan, aged from 16 to 89. Hajj visas for 1,500 people have been issued so far," representative of the Hajj Department of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nurkanat Baizakov said.