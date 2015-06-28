3,000 people gather for a bike ride in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over three thousand people have participated in a bike ride in Astana this morning dedicated to the Capital's Day.

The bike ride kicked off near Saltanat Saraiy Palace at 11:00 a.m. and finished at the Astana Arena Stadium where the participants were greeted by deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city Yermek Amanshayev. "Bicycling is gaining popularity in Astana. Today the bike ride has gathered more than three thousand residents of the city. I would like to mention that this sport develops thanks to unprecedented support of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. On behalf of the Astana mayor, I would like to congratulate you on the upcoming Capital's Day," Mr. Amanshayev told the crowd of riders. Winners of the bike rider were awarded with prizes - bikes, notebooks and TV sets. Three-year-old Alina Alikyzy was the youngest participant of the bike ride.