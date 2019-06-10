3, 015 Kazakhstanis cast votes in presidential election at polling stations in Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voting at the snap presidential election at the polling station at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia came to an end. According to the results of voting, 1.477 citizens of Kazakhstan cast their votes at the polling station №265 in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

862 Kazakhstanis voted in Saint Petersburg, 363 - in Omsk, 209 -in Astrakhan and 104 - in Kazan.



In total, 3,015 nationals of Kazakhstan voted at the snap presidential election at five polling stations in Russia.