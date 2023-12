ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in 29km to the west from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the quake was registered at 12:14:05pm Almaty time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 15km, in 29km to the west from the city of Almaty, in Kazakhstan territory.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.98° north latitude, 76.73° east longitude.