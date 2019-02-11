3.7trn tenge invested in Atyrau region's fixed capital in 2018

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 3trn689.5bn tenge was invested in Atyrau region's fixed capital in 2018, Kazinform reports.

The total volume of investments increased by 136% compared to 2017. To date, the region successfully cooperates with more than 50 countries of the world. Over 1,000 joint and foreign enterprises are functioning today in the region. Global Oil&Gas Atyrau and Atyrau Build exhibitions are organized annually for the purpose of attracting investments to the region's economy.



A regional council of investors attraction and investment climate improvement has been established by the region's administration. The council consists of chiefs of governmental authorities, heads of public associations, foreign companies and representatives of embassies. The council was established to promptly solve the problems arising from investment activity of the region.