ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 3,800-year-old wall with reliefs was found at the Vichama archeological complex on Peru's central Pacific coast, archeologist Ruth Shady, director of excavations, said Thursday, EFE reports.

The reliefs show four human heads placed side by side with their eyes closed, as well as two serpents that surround them that lead to a fifth non-human head, which may represent an anthropomorphic seed.